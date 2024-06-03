The latest data released on June 3, 2024, indicates a significant cooling in Turkey’s Producer Price Index (PPI), which fell to 1.96% in May. This marks a remarkable decline from April’s PPI of 3.60%, suggesting a slowdown in the rate at which producer prices are rising.This month-over-month comparison reveals that while the index showed a substantial increase of 3.60% from March to April, the trend has markedly slowed in May. This deceleration could point to a variety of underlying factors affecting the Turkish economy, from shifts in supply chain dynamics to changes in domestic demand and global market conditions.The updated data may have broad implications for economic policy and business strategies within Turkey. Stakeholders will be keenly observing whether this trend continues, signaling potential shifts in inflationary pressures and influencing future economic forecasts and decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com