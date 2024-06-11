In a significant shift from its previous performance, Turkey’s retail sales growth has decelerated to 10.2% from the previous rate of 19.4%. This data, updated on June 11, 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison for the month, highlighting a notable cooling in consumer activity.The slowdown is substantial when juxtaposed with the earlier assessment, where the retail sales growth was almost double at 19.4%. The downward trend in retail growth signals a potential retraction in consumer spending and economic activity within the nation over the last year.Such a decrease in retail sales growth could have implications for Turkey’s broader economic landscape, affecting market sentiment and potentially prompting policy revisions from economic stakeholders. Analysts and policymakers alike will be watching closely to understand the underlying factors driving this slowdown and to forecast future trends in consumer behavior and economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com