In February 2024, Turkey's trade balance took a hit as the country experienced a decrease in its trade surplus. The trade balance indicator dropped from -6.23 billion in January to -6.77 billion in February. This decline indicates that Turkey imported more goods and services than it exported during the month. The data was updated on March 29, 2024, revealing the impact of the changes in the country's trade dynamics. As global economic conditions continue to fluctuate, monitoring trade balances becomes crucial for understanding the overall economic health of a nation. Experts will be closely watching Turkey's trade activities in the coming months to assess the potential implications on its economy.