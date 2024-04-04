According to the latest data released by the Trade Ministry, Turkey’s trade balance in March 2024 shows a widening deficit. The previous indicator, which had stabilized at -7 billion, has now increased to -7.52 billion. This indicates a negative trend in Turkey’s trade relationships during the specified period.The data, updated on April 4, 2024, reveals the challenges faced by Turkey in maintaining a balanced trade position. The widening deficit could have implications for the country’s economy and may require strategic measures to address the imbalance. Analysts will be closely monitoring future trade data to assess the impact of this growing trade deficit on Turkey’s economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com