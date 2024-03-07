In February 2024, Turkey’s Treasury Cash Balance showed signs of improvement as it increased to -198.34 billion from the previous -207.09 billion recorded in January 2024. This positive change indicates better management of the country’s finances during the said period. The updated data, released on 7th March 2024, reflects a more stable economic outlook for Turkey. This shift in the Treasury Cash Balance could potentially lead to increased investor confidence in the country’s financial stability and future prospects. As Turkey continues to navigate economic challenges, monitoring such indicators becomes crucial for assessing its overall financial health and performance on the global stage.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com