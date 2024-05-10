According to the latest data released on May 10, 2024, Turkey’s unemployment rate saw a slight decrease in March 2024, dropping from 8.7% in February to 8.6%. The month-over-month comparison indicates this positive change in the job market for the country. This decrease reflects a slight improvement in the labor market conditions in Turkey, offering some relief amidst economic uncertainties. While the drop may be seen as modest, any improvement in the unemployment rate is a positive sign for the economy and the workforce. Analysts will be watching closely to see if this trend continues in the upcoming months and its impact on the overall economic outlook for Turkey.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com