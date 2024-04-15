In a recent update on April 15, 2024, it was noted that Turkey’s unemployment rate for February 2024 decreased slightly to 8.7%, down from the previous rate of 9.1% in January 2024. This change represents a Month-over-Month comparison, indicating a positive trend in the country’s labor market.With the slight improvement in unemployment figures, Turkey seems to be making progress in its economic recovery efforts. As the job market continues to evolve, policymakers and analysts will keep a close eye on these numbers to assess the overall health and resilience of the Turkish economy in the face of ongoing global challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com