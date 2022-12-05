Turkey’s consumer price inflation and producer prices slowed slightly in November, but the rates remained strong, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation increased to 84.39 percent in November from 85.51 percent in October.

Transportation costs climbed 107.03 percent annually in November and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 102.55 percent.

Prices for furnishings and household equipment rose 92.83 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 2.88 percent in November.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation eased to 136.02 percent in November from 157.69 percent in October.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for the energy industry surged 337.34 percent yearly in November and those for intermediate goods grew 103.78 percent.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods and durable consumer goods grew by 124.66 percent and 93.87 percent, respectively. Prices for capital goods rose 86.41 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.74 percent in November.

