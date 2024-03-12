According to recent data released on 12 March 2024, Turkey’s industrial production showed a halt in growth in the month of January 2024. The previous month, in December 2023, the industrial production had seen an increase of 8.2%. However, in January 2024, the indicator came to a standstill at 0%, indicating stagnation in the country’s industrial output.The comparison, which is on a month-over-month basis, reveals a sharp contrast between December 2023 and January 2024. This latest data suggests a potential slowdown in Turkey’s industrial sector, which could have implications for the overall economic performance of the country in the coming months. Analysts will be closely monitoring future industrial production figures to gauge the trajectory of Turkey’s economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com