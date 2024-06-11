In a concerning development for Turkey’s economy, the country’s retail sales fell by 1.8% month-over-month in June 2024. This marks a significant downturn from the previous month, where the indicator had stagnated at 0.0%. The recently released data underscores a slow down in consumer spending, raising worries about the broader economic recovery in Turkey.The month-over-month comparison highlights a drop in consumer activity, indicating potential weakness in domestic demand. June’s drop contrasts sharply with the previous month’s lack of growth, turning economic eyes towards possible domestic and international factors impacting Turkish consumers’ purchasing behavior.Economic analysts suggest that this downturn could be influenced by factors ranging from inflationary pressures to rising interest rates, or perhaps lingering impacts from global economic uncertainties. The updated figures, made public on June 11, 2024, paint a sobering picture for Turkish retailers and policymakers who may need to explore measures to rejuvenate consumer confidence and spending in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com