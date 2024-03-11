According to the latest data released on 11 March 2024, Turkish retail sales experienced a significant decline of 3.2% in January 2024 compared to the previous month. This marks a stark contrast to the 1.7% increase seen in December 2023. The month-over-month comparison reveals a concerning trend in the retail sector, indicating potential challenges faced by Turkish consumers and businesses.The unexpected drop in retail sales could have various implications for the Turkish economy, affecting industries such as tourism, hospitality, and consumer goods. Analysts will be closely monitoring future retail data to assess the impact of this decline on the overall economic performance of Turkey. As the situation continues to evolve, policymakers and market participants will need to navigate potential headwinds and explore strategies to bolster consumer confidence and spending in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com