The latest data on Turkish retail sales has shown a decline, with the previous indicator standing at 3.5% and the current indicator at 0.0%. The figures, updated on 13 May 2024, reflect a month-over-month comparison, indicating a decrease in retail sales from the previous month. The halt in growth suggests a potential slowdown in consumer spending, which could have broader implications for the Turkish economy. Analysts will be closely monitoring future retail sales data to assess the ongoing trends and potential impact on the overall economic outlook in Turkey.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com