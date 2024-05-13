According to the latest data released on May 13, 2024, Turkish retail sales have experienced a 5.7% decrease year-over-year. The previous indicator stood at 25.1%, while the current indicator has dropped to 19.4%. This comparison reflects the change in retail sales for the same month from a year ago. The decline in retail sales could indicate various factors affecting consumer behavior, such as economic conditions, consumer confidence, and spending patterns. The data provides valuable insights into the state of the Turkish retail sector and its performance over time.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
