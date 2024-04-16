According to the most recent data updated on 16 April 2024, Turkish retail sales saw a significant surge in the year-over-year comparison. The current indicator has reached 25.1%, marking an impressive 11.8% increase from the previous indicator of 13.3% recorded in January 2024. The year-over-year comparison reveals a notable upturn in consumer spending within the Turkish retail sector.This robust growth in retail sales could indicate a positive economic outlook for Turkey, suggesting increasing consumer confidence and spending habits. As the country navigates through economic challenges, this surge in retail sales bodes well for the stability and growth of the Turkish economy. Analysts will be closely monitoring future retail indicators to assess the sustained impact on the overall economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com