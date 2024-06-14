Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) announced the suspension of its Chief Financial Officer, John Randal Tyson, following his arrest on charges of allegedly driving under the influence. The company has named Curt Calaway as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.John Tyson, a direct descendant of the company’s founder, was detained by University of Arkansas police on Thursday morning. He was later released around nine hours after posting a $1,105 bond, according to multiple media sources.Reports indicate that Tyson had a prior arrest in November 2022 for suspected public intoxication and trespassing, stemming from an incident where he allegedly entered a woman’s home and fell asleep in her bed.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com