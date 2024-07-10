Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) announced its decision to sell its poultry complex in Vienna, Georgia, to House of Raeford Farms. This move is part of Tyson Foods’ broader strategy to streamline its plant operations.The company emphasized that it remains dedicated to meeting customer orders through its other production facilities. House of Raeford Farms intends to sustain poultry processing activities at the Vienna complex, utilizing the existing workforce and grower network.The sale is contingent upon standard closing conditions, including approval from U.S. regulators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com