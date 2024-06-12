LONDON, June 12, 2024 — The United Kingdom’s construction output has continued its downward trajectory, showing a significant year-over-year decline for the month of April 2024. According to recent data, construction output plummeted to -3.3%, a stark drop from the -2.2% recorded in March 2024.The continuous decline highlights deteriorating conditions within the construction sector, raising concerns among industry experts and policymakers. This year-over-year comparison underscores the growing challenges faced by the construction industry amid economic uncertainties and fluctuating market demands.The fresh data, released on June 12, 2024, has prompted calls for immediate interventions to stabilize the sector. Efforts to reverse this negative trend will be pivotal in supporting broader economic recovery in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com