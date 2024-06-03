U Power (UCAR) has received a follow-on purchase order from a prominent taxi operator in Jilin, China for its advanced dual-mode intelligent battery swapping stations. These stations are equipped with separate robotic guided vehicles designed for efficient battery removal and installation. The company has highlighted that this technological advancement reduces battery swapping time from the traditional three to five minutes down to just two to three minutes.U Power operates as a vehicle sourcing services provider and has developed two distinct types of battery-swapping stations suitable for compatible electric vehicles (EVs). The company also runs a manufacturing facility located in Zibo City, Shandong Province, China.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com