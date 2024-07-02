On July 2, 2024, the United States reported a substantial decrease in its API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks, with the indicator plunging to -9.163 million barrels. This marks a dramatic shift from the previous week’s level of 0.914 million barrels.The data, closely watched by traders and industry analysts, underscores a noteworthy tightening in oil supply. The considerable drop suggests a higher drawdown in crude inventories, potentially reflecting stronger demand or disruptions in supply. Market observers will be keenly analyzing these figures to gauge their impact on oil prices and broader economic implications.This unexpected depletion in crude stockpiles could lead to increased volatility in the energy markets, as stakeholders respond to the new supply dynamics. The forthcoming period will undoubtedly be crucial in understanding how this sharp decline impacts the U.S. oil sector and global energy prices.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com