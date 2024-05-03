The U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count has decreased to 499, dropping below the previous count of 506. This data, updated on May 3, 2024, indicates a decrease in oil drilling activity in the United States. The decline in rig count may have implications for the oil industry and energy markets, reflecting potential shifts in production levels or investment in oil exploration. Analysts will be closely monitoring this trend to assess its impact on oil prices and market dynamics in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com