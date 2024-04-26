The latest data from the U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count reveals a decrease in the number of active oil rigs in the United States. The count has dropped from 511 to 506, indicating a slowdown in oil production activity. This updated information as of April 26, 2024, suggests a potential shift in the oil industry landscape.A decline in the number of active oil rigs could have implications for oil supply levels and market dynamics. Investors and analysts may closely monitor these trends to assess the potential impact on oil prices and related investments. The U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count serves as a key metric in tracking the ongoing developments in the oil and gas sector, providing valuable insights into the state of oil production in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com