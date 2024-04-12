The latest data on the U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count has just been released, showing a decrease to 506 rigs from the previous count of 508. This update comes as the oil industry continues to navigate through various challenges impacting production and demand. The recent shift in rig count may suggest adjustments in drilling activities as companies assess market conditions and strategize their operations. Investors and analysts closely monitor these figures as they reflect changes in the oil and gas sector, providing valuable insights into the industry’s health and future trajectory. The data was last updated on April 12, 2024, offering a current snapshot of the U.S. oil rig landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com