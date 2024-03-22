In the latest data update, the U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count has decreased to 509 from the previous count of 510. The most recent figures indicate a slight downturn in oil rig activity in the United States. The data was last updated on March 22, 2024, showing the current state of the oil rig count in the country. The Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count is an important indicator that can provide insights into the level of drilling activity in the U.S. oil and gas industry, which in turn can have an impact on energy production and prices both domestically and globally. Investors and analysts closely monitor these figures to gauge the health of the oil market and make informed decisions regarding their investments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com