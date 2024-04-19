The latest data from the U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count reveals an increase to 511 as of April 19, 2024. The previous count was at 506, indicating a rise in oil rig activity. The Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count serves as a key economic indicator reflecting the level of oil and gas drilling activity taking place in the United States. This upturn in the number of active oil rigs suggests a potential expansion in oil production, which could have implications for the global energy market and related industries. As investors and analysts closely monitor changes in the oil rig count, this increase to 511 marks a notable shift in the energy sector landscape and may influence future market dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com