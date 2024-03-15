The latest data on the U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count has been released, showing a total of 510 rigs in operation. This figure represents a significant increase from the previous count of 504 rigs. The data, last updated on 15 March 2024, indicates a positive trend in the U.S. oil industry as the number of active rigs continues to rise.The Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count serves as a key indicator of oil and gas production activity in the United States. The recent uptick in the number of rigs suggests growing investment and confidence in the sector. Analysts will be closely monitoring future updates to assess the ongoing trends and their potential impact on the global oil market. As the energy landscape evolves, developments in the U.S. oil industry will remain a focal point for investors and stakeholders worldwide.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com