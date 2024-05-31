In the latest update from Baker Hughes, the U.S. oil rig count has witnessed a slight decline. As of May 31, 2024, the number of active oil rigs in the United States has decreased to 496, down from the previous count of 497.This minor drop in the rig count comes amid fluctuating oil prices and ongoing economic uncertainties. Industry analysts are closely monitoring these numbers as they often serve as an indicator of future oil production and overall energy market trends.While the change is minimal, it underscores the dynamic nature of the oil industry and the factors that can influence operational adjustments. Stakeholders and investors will be keenly observing subsequent reports to gauge longer-term trends in the U.S. oil market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com