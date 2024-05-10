The U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count has decreased slightly to 603 rigs. This data, which was last updated on May 10, 2024, shows a small drop from the previous count of 605 rigs. The rig count is an important indicator of the activity in the oil and gas industry, with lower numbers potentially signaling a slowdown in drilling operations. The decrease in the total rig count may have implications for the energy sector and could influence factors such as production levels and employment within the industry. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to gauge the trajectory of the oil and gas market in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com