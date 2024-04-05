The U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count has dipped to 620, down from the previous count of 621. The latest data, updated on April 5, 2024, reveals a decrease in the number of active rigs in the United States. This indicator is closely monitored as it provides insights into the level of drilling activity in the country’s oil and gas sector. A decline in the rig count can indicate a potential slowdown in the industry, impacting production levels and employment within the sector. Analysts will be watching closely to see how this change in rig count may influence the energy market and overall economic conditions in the U.S.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com