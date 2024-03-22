The latest data update on the U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count shows a decrease to 624 rigs as of March 22, 2024. This marks a decline from the previous count of 629 rigs, indicating a decrease in active rigs in the United States. The Baker Hughes Rig Count is an important economic indicator that is closely monitored by investors and analysts to gauge the health of the oil and gas industry. The drop in rig count could have implications for energy production and investment in the sector, impacting both domestic and global markets. As the data was last updated on March 22, 2024, market participants will be keeping a close eye on future developments in the oil and gas industry to assess the potential impact on the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com