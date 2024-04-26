The latest data on the U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count has been released, showing a slight decrease from 619 to 613. This indicator, which provides key insights into the level of drilling activity in the United States, is closely monitored by investors and analysts alike. The most recent update, dated 26 April 2024, indicates a shift in the number of active rigs in the country.The fluctuation in the rig count can impact various sectors and is often seen as a barometer for the health of the energy industry. A decrease in the number of rigs could signal a slowdown in oil and gas exploration and production activities. As market participants digest this latest data point, it will be interesting to see how it influences trading activity and sentiment in the energy markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com