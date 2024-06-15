The latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates an increase in bearish sentiment among natural gas speculators. As of June 14, 2024, net speculative positions have fallen further to -102.8K, compared to the previous indicator of -99.7K.This shift suggests growing skepticism and possibly increasing concerns over the future prospects of natural gas markets. The deepening negative net positions may be influenced by various factors including fluctuating natural gas prices, seasonal demand variations, and broader economic trends.Market analysts will be closely watching these movements as they may signal potential impacts on natural gas investments and related markets in the U.S. Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay informed and consider these trends when making strategic decisions in the volatile energy sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com