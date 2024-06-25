The latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a slight increase in negative speculative net positions for natural gas. As of June 24, 2024, the indicator has moved to -104.1K, up from its previous mark of -102.8K.This shift suggests a continued bearish sentiment among speculators in the natural gas market, reflecting ongoing uncertainties and potential concerns about future supply and demand dynamics. Market analysts will closely watch these trends for further insights and potential implications on prices and broader energy market strategies.Investors and stakeholders are advised to monitor upcoming reports and market conditions to understand better how these speculative positions might influence natural gas futures and related economic sectors in the near term.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com