The Conference Board announced on Tuesday that consumer confidence in the U.S. slightly declined in March. The consumer confidence index for the month slipped to 104.7 from a downwardly revised 104.8 in February. Contrary to expectations of economists that the consumer confidence index would remain at 106.7, as initially reported for the previous month, the index saw a minor decrease. This slight fall in the headline index resulted from an improved consumer perception of the present situation being counterbalanced by more pessimistic views about the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com