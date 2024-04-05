A recent report from the Federal Reserve disclosed that the increase in American consumer credit in February was less than anticipated. The Federal Reserve revealed that in February, consumer credit had seen a rise of $14.1 billion, a decrease from the downwardly revised $17.7 billion observed in January.Experts had predicted a surge in consumer credit to the tune of $17.3 billion as opposed to the $19.5 billion hike that was initially reported the month before. In terms of classification, revolving credit, credit cards included, soared by $11.3 billion, whereas non-revolving credit, which encompasses auto loans and student loans, saw a modest increase of $2.9 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com