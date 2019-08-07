U.S. Consumer Credit Climbs Less Than Expected In June

With a slight drop in revolving credit partly offsetting a notable increase in non-revolving credit, the Federal Reserve released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. consumer credit rose by less than expected in the month of June.

The Fed said consumer credit rose by $14.6 billion in June after climbing by an upwardly revised $17.8 billion in May.

Economists had expected consumer credit to increase by $16.0 billion compared to the $17.1 billion jump originally reported for the previous month.

Non-revolving credit, such as student loans and car loans, shot up by $14.7 billion in June after rising by $10.3 billion in May.

Meanwhile, the report said revolving credit, which largely reflects credit card debt, edged down by $0.1 billion in June after increasing by $7.5 billion in the previous month.

Compared to the same month a year ago, consumer credit in June was up by 4.3 percent, as non-revolving credit jumped by 5.8 percent but revolving credit dipped by 0.1 percent.

