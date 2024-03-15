On Friday, the University of Michigan released preliminary data which surprisingly indicated a minor decline in U.S. consumer sentiment for the month of March. According to the report, the consumer sentiment index dipped slightly to 76.5 in March, following a decrease to 76.9 in February. This was contrary to economist predictions, which expected the index to remain static.Joanne Hsu, Director of Surveys of Consumers, stated, “Consumer sentiment saw a minor movement this month, with a drop of 0.4 index points which falls well within the margin of error. Therefore, essentially, consumer sentiment has remained steady and unchanged since January 2024.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com