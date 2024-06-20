A new report from the Energy Information Administration, released on Thursday, indicates a greater-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending June 14th.According to the EIA, crude oil inventories fell by 2.5 million barrels last week, following a 3.7 million barrel increase the previous week. This drop surpassed economists’ predictions, who had anticipated a decrease of only 2.0 million barrels.The EIA also noted that with inventories at 457.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil stockpiles are approximately 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.The report further highlights a 2.3 million barrel reduction in gasoline inventories, which are now around 1% below the five-year seasonal average.Additionally, distillate fuel inventories, encompassing heating oil and diesel, declined by 1.7 million barrels last week, positioning them about 8% below the five-year average for this period.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com