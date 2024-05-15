Crude oil inventories in the United States fell significantly more than anticipated for the week ending May 10th, as per a report released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.The report indicated a decrease in crude oil inventories by 2.5 million barrels last week, following a reduction of 1.4 million barrels in the prior week. Economists had projected another decline of 1.4 million barrels.With inventories standing at 457.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil reserves are approximately 4% below the five-year average for this period, according to the EIA.Additionally, the EIA reported a slight decrease in gasoline inventories by 0.2 million barrels, bringing them to about 1% below the five-year average for this time of year.Distillate fuel inventories, encompassing heating oil and diesel, also saw a minor reduction last week and are roughly 7% below the five-year average for this period.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com