On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) published a report revealing a significantly sharper than anticipated decline in U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending June 28th.According to the report, crude oil stocks dropped by 12.2 million barrels last week, following an increase of 3.6 million barrels the previous week. Economists had forecasted a marginal decrease of 0.2 million barrels.The EIA noted that with 448.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are approximately 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.Additionally, gasoline inventories decreased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are now 1 percent below the five-year average for this time period.Distillate fuel inventories, which encompass heating oil and diesel, declined by 1.5 million barrels last week, putting them roughly 10 percent below the five-year average for this season.