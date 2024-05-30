The Energy Information Administration (EIA) unveiled a report on Thursday indicating that U.S. crude oil inventories experienced a significant drop in the week ending on May 24th, surpassing expectations.According to the report, crude oil inventories plummeted by 4.2 million barrels last week, following a rise of 1.8 million barrels the preceding week. Analysts had anticipated a decrease of 1.9 million barrels.This substantial decline places U.S. crude oil inventories approximately 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA noted.In contrast, gasoline inventories rose by 2.0 million barrels last week, though they remain about 1 percent beneath the five-year average for this period.Additionally, distillate fuel inventories—which encompass heating oil and diesel—expanded by 2.5 million barrels last week, yet they continue to be about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com