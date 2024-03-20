According to a recent report revealed by the Energy Information Administration, the amount of crude oil stored in the US surprisingly continued to decline in the week ending on March 15th.This report reveals that the stocks of crude oil decreased by 2.0 million billion barrels, following a decrease of 1.5 million barrels in the preceding week. This development was somewhat unexpected, as economists originally predicted a slight increase in inventories.Currently, the 445.0 million barrels of crude oil in storage in the US falls below the five-year average for this time of year by approximately 3 percent, as mentioned by the EIA.The EIA report also highlighted that gasoline inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels when compared to the previous week, bringing it to about 2 percent of the five-year average for this time of year.On the other hand, the inventories of distillate fuel, which includes heating oil and diesel, showed a marginal increase by 0.6 million barrels last week but are still approximately 5 percent less than the five-year average for the same period of the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com