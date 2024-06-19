In a surprising shift, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude oil stocks have surged to 2.264 million barrels as of June 18, 2024. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous indicator, which showed a decline of 2.428 million barrels.The latest data suggests a considerable increase in inventory levels, reflecting changes in production, import activity, or possibly a seasonal adjustment. Analysts had been closely watching these figures, anticipating how they might influence market dynamics and oil prices in the near term.Market observers will be keen to decode the latest trends and potential ripple effects across the global oil markets. The rise in crude inventories could signal a temporary oversupply or changes in demand patterns, setting the stage for strategic adjustments by both producers and traders. Stay tuned for more updates and expert analysis on these evolving developments in the energy sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com