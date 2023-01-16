Erasing its early losses, the U.S. dollar turned higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.

The greenback climbed to 0.9219 against the franc and 128.87 against the yen, off its early 5-day low of 0.9288 and a 7-1/2-month low of 127.22, respectively.

The greenback edged up to 1.0801 against the euro and 1.2171 against the pound, from its previous 9-month low of 1.0874 and near a 5-week low of 1.2289, respectively.

The greenback moved up to 1.3418 against the loonie, 0.6941 against the aussie and 0.6361 against the kiwi, reversing from an early low of 1.3352, 5-month low of 0.7019 and near a 5-week low of 0.6426, respectively.

The dollar may find resistance around 0.96 against the franc, 134.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the euro, 1.195 against the pound, 1.36 against the loonie, 0.66 against the aussie and 0.62 against the kiwi.

