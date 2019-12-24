U.S. Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

The U.S. dollar rose against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.

The greenback hit a 1-week high of 0.9831 versus the franc, off an early low of 0.9811.

Reversing from its early lows of 1.2948 against the pound and 1.1094 against the euro, the greenback edged up to 1.2922 and 1.1080, respectively.

The greenback gained to 1.3160 against the loonie, from an early low of 1.3141.

The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.01 versus the franc, 1.28 against the pound, 1.08 against the euro and 1.33 against the loonie.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com