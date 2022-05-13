Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / U.S. Dollar Advances Amid Rising Treasury Yields

U.S. Dollar Advances Amid Rising Treasury Yields

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, along with treasury yields, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell supported the likelihood of 50 basis point rate hikes at the next two meetings.

In an interview with Marketplace on Thursday, Powell reiterated that the central bank is considering to raise interest rates by a half point at the coming meetings in June and July.

“If the economy performs about as expected, it would be appropriate for there to be additional 50-basis point increases at the next two meetings,” Powell said.

Powell added that the Fed’s main priority is to get inflation back down to 2 percent and pledged to do more if factors come in worse than expected.

U.S. treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year yield touching 2.92 percent.

Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. import prices were unexpectedly unchanged in the month of April after a sharp increase in the previous month.

The Labor Department said import prices came in flat in April after surging by an upwardly revised 2.9 percent in March.

The greenback firmed to 1.2155 against the pound, its highest level since May 2020. It touched 1.0349 against the euro for the first time since January 2017. The greenback may challenge resistance around 1.20 against the pound and 1.01 against the euro.

The greenback rose to 1.0047 against the franc and 129.45 against the yen, from its previous lows of 0.9992 and 128.25, respectively. The next likely resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.02 against the franc and 132.5 against the yen.

In contrast, the greenback slipped against the aussie and the kiwi and was trading at 0.6923 and 0.6266, respectively. On the downside, support is seen near 0.72 against the aussie and 0.64 against the kiwi.

The greenback was down against the loonie, at a 2-day low of 1.2924. Next key support for the greenback is likely seen around the 1.25 level.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.