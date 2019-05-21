U.S. Dollar Appreciates Against Majors

The U.S. dollar drifted higher against its major counterparts in the early European session on Tuesday.

The greenback advanced to near a 3-week high of 1.1144 against the euro and more than a 4-month high of 1.2704 against the pound, from its early lows of 1.1172 and 1.2732, respectively.

The greenback reversed from an early low of 1.0079 against the franc, rising to 1.0120.

The greenback spiked up to a 4-day high of 0.6871 against the aussie and a 7-month high of 0.6506 against the kiwi, from its previous lows of 0.6929 and 0.6543, respectively.

The greenback was trading higher at 110.15 against the yen, up from Monday’s closing value of 110.06.

The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.09 against the euro, 1.26 against the pound, 1.02 against the franc, 112.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the aussie and 0.64 against the kiwi.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com