U.S. Dollar Appreciates Amid Higher Treasury Yields; Jackson Hole Conference In Focus

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The U.S. dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in the European session on Thursday amid rising treasury yields, as traders look ahead to the Jackson Hole symposium for more insights about the Fed’s plan to scale back bond purchase program.

The conference, which begins later in the day, will focus on the topic “macroeconomic policy in an uneven economy.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Friday, with markets seeking more clarity on the central bank’s plans to scale back stimulus measures.

Survey showing a worsening of German consumer morale in September made investors cautious.

Gfk forward looking consumer confidence index fell to -1.2 in September from a revised -0.4 in August.

The expected reading was -0.7.

U.S. treasury yields rose, with the benchmark yield on 10-year note touching 1.358 percent. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

The greenback climbed to a 3-day high of 0.9178 versus the franc from Wednesday’s close of 0.9132. The currency is likely to find resistance around the 0.95 level.

Data from Federal Statistical Office showed that Switzerland’s employment level increased in the second quarter.

Employment level rose to 5.126 million in the second quarter from 5.101 million in the previous quarter.

The greenback touched a 1-week high of 110.23 versus the yen, up from yesterday’s closing quote of 110.02. On the upside, 112 is likely seen as its next resistance level.

The greenback edged up to 1.3728 against the pound, after touching an 8-day low of 1.3768 at 8 pm ET. Next likely resistance for the greenback is seen around the 1.30 region.

The greenback rose to 0.7250 against the aussie, off an early session’s low of 0.7280. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 0.70 mark.

In contrast, the greenback retreated to 1.2594 against the loonie and 0.6976 against the kiwi, from its prior highs of 1.2627 and 0.6947, respectively. The greenback may face support around 1.20 against the loonie and 0.72 against the kiwi.

The greenback weakened to 1.1779 against the euro, its lowest level since August 17. On the downside, 1.20 is likely seen as its next support level.

