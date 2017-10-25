U.S. Dollar Climbs After Durable Goods Orders

Following the release of U.S. durable goods orders for September at 8.30 am ET Wednesday, the greenback advanced against its major rivals.

The greenback was trading at 114.18 against the yen, 0.9933 against the franc, 1.1775 against the euro and 1.3249 against the pound around 8:31 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com