Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / U.S. Dollar Climbs As Rising Oil Prices Raise Inflationary Risks

U.S. Dollar Climbs As Rising Oil Prices Raise Inflationary Risks

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as investors focused on rising inflationary pressures after a spike in oil prices due to a global energy crisis.

West Texas Intermediate crude touched a 7-year high, crossing $85 a barrel.

Oil prices were underpinned by a shortage of natural gas and coal that fuels more demand for oil products in power generation.

Investors digested Federal Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on Friday, confirming that a tapering of stimulus will start soon, but will hold off on raising rates.

But the prospects of a tighter U.S. monetary policy in the near future supported the dollar, even though other major banks appeared to move faster than the Fed.

Markets await earnings results from tech companies as well as key risk events including central bank meetings in Canada, Japan and Europe for more direction.

The greenback climbed to a 4-day high of 0.9202 against the franc and a 1-week high of 1.1591 against the euro, off its early 1-1/2-month low of 0.9150 and a 4-day low of 1.1665, respectively. The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 0.94 against the franc and 1.13 against the euro.

The greenback edged up to 113.93 against the yen and 1.2389 against the loonie, following its prior lows of 113.42 and 1.2338, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 115.00 against the yen and 1.25 against the loonie.

The greenback recovered to 1.3742 against the pound, from a low of 1.3792 seen at 4 am ET. If the greenback rises further, 1.34 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The greenback came off from an early low of 0.7505 against the aussie, with the pair trading at 0.7475. The greenback is likely to find resistance around the 0.73 level.

The greenback rose to a 6-day high of 0.7130 against the kiwi, but it has since eased back to 0.7173. The pair had closed Friday’s deals at 0.7150.

U.S. monthly budget statement for September will be featured in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.