Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / U.S. Dollar Climbs As Treasury Yields Remain Firm

U.S. Dollar Climbs As Treasury Yields Remain Firm

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The U.S. dollar advanced against its key counterparts on Monday, as U.S. Treasury yields strengthened amid fears over a spike in inflation.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields remained above 1.6 percent as accelerating vaccinations and stimulus measures spurred hopes of a faster recovery and higher inflation.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that U.S. inflation risks remain subdued despite the Biden administration stimulus.

Investors focus on the Fed meeting due this week for more clues about economic growth outlook.

The decision will be published at 2 pm ET Wednesday, followed by a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell.

Markets will be keeping a close eye on Powell’s comments about the central bank’s plans to address rising yields in the future.

Traders also await U.S. reports on retail sales, industrial production, housing starts, and regional manufacturing activity this week for more direction.

The greenback edged higher to 1.1918 against the euro, 1.3896 against the pound and 0.9313 against the franc, off its early lows of 1.1968, 1.3950 and 0.9276, respectively. The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.16 against the euro, 1.37 against the pound and 0.94 against the franc.

The greenback appreciated to more than a 9-month high of 109.37 against the yen and a 5-day high of 0.7721 against the aussie, after falling to 108.91 and 0.7776, respectively in early deals. The greenback is likely to face resistance around 110.00 against the yen and 0.75 against the aussie.

Reversing from its early low of 0.7216 against the kiwi and more than a 3-year low of 1.2455 against the loonie, the greenback recovered to 0.7181 and 1.2494, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 0.70 against the kiwi and 1.27 against the loonie.

Looking ahead, at 8:15 am ET, Canada housing starts for February are scheduled for release.

Canada manufacturing sales for January and New York Fed’s empire manufacturing survey for March are set for release during the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.